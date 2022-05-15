‘My father drinks’; 11 year old boy seeks help to Nitish Kumar for education

In Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home town of Kalyan Bigaha in Nalanda district on Saturday, an 11-year-old kid stole the show by grabbing the attention of a visiting dignitary in the midst of a large throng and asking for support for his education. On the death anniversary of his wife Manju Sinha, the Chief Minister visited in Kalyan Bigaha, where he garlanded her statue inside a park named for his father Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh.

When the boy, who lives in a nearby village under the same Harnaut block as Kalyan Bigaha, reached out to him with folded hands, he was travelling along a barricaded pathway, waving at people and accepting petitions from those who wished to bring their grievances to his notice. ‘Sir, I need your support for my education. My father does not help me,’ cried Sonu Kumar.

The Chief Minister’s then ordered the officials accompanying him to listen to the child. The child’s story was heard by Vaibhav Srivastava, the Deputy Development Commissioner who is also the District Collector. He was accompanied by a village elder who vouched for the boy’s ‘meritoriousness.’

‘I study at a government school. The teaching standards are pathetic. My mathematics teacher has a problem with numbers and cannot manage basic English,’ said Sonu. The boy stated that he wishes to join the civil service, but that his lack of education and his family’s apathy have stopped him from doing so.