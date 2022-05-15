Public meeting by Twenty20: Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Kochi

Kochi: New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal reached Kochi on Saturday to take part in a public meeting organised by Twenty20, a political party promoted by the Kitex Group. Kejriwal will visit Twenty20’s food security market, God’s Villa and address a public meeting at Kitex ground at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi on Sunday.

Kerala | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Kochi airport. He will attend an event organised by the Kitex-backed Twenty20 party in Kizhakkambalam, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L6UnBZdkgH — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

AAP has reportedly reached a tactical understanding with Twenty20 ahead of the bypolls in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency on May 31. Even though both parties have not fielded any candidates for the bypolls, Twenty20 is expected to announce its support in tomorrow’s public meeting.