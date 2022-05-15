Rajiv Kumar takes charge as new Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar, a former finance secretary, was named the 25th chief election commissioner on Sunday (CEC). He has served on the election commission as an election commissioner since September 1, 2020, and was named CEC on Thursday. He takes over from Sushil Chandra, who resigned on Saturday evening.

The new CEC’s first task will be to conduct the upcoming president and vice – president elections. He will preside over the elections for the Lok Sabha in 2024 and many assambly elections.