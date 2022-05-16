Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged for the second day in a row. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs Rs 37,000. This is the lowet price of gold reported in this month. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4625.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading mildly higher by 0.08% or Rs 42 at Rs 49,915 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained about 0.28% or Rs 168 at Rs 59,500 per kg.

Spot gold was up by 0.1% at $ 1,812.15 per ounce. Gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday to the lowest since February 4 at $ 1,798.86 per ounce. US gold futures gained by 0.1% to $ 1,809.80. Among other precious metals, silver was down by 0.1% at $ 21.06 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $ 938.46 and palladium rose by 0.3%to $ 1,949.88.