Dell launches two new gaming laptops in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: American technology company, Dell launched two new gaming laptops- Dell G15 5520 vanilla model and Dell G15 5521 Special Edition (SE)- in India. The Dell G15 5520 is priced at Rs. 85,99 and Dell G15 5521 SE is priced at Rs. 1,18,990. The Dell G15 5520 will be available in Dark Shadow Grey and the Dell G15 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black.

The new laptops are powered by Intel Core i5-12500H processor and the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, respectively. They are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics cards and come with improved cooling systems. The new laptops come with an option to choose from Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM card, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM card, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM card and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM card.

It is available in three display offerings: a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness, and a 15.6-inch quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) display with 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The vanilla model comes with 2-sided narrow bezels and the SE model gets a 3-sided narrow bezel.

They pack two 2.5W stereo speakers with Realtek ALC3254. The speakers also come with Dolby Audio for Gamers that offer 3D gameplay with 360-degree audio and voice booting technology. The laptops come preinstalled with Windows 11 Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.