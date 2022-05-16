Direct tax collection gain by 49.02%

New Delhi: Data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that the direct tax collections gained by 49.02% in the country. The direct tax collection reached at Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22. This was announced by CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra.

Net direct tax collections for 2021-22 surged to Rs 14,09,640.83 crore, showing a growth of 49.02%. Gross direct tax collections for the financial year ended March 31, stood at Rs 16,34,454.95 crore showing a growth of 32.75%. Refunds amounting to Rs 2,24,814.12 crore have been issued in 2021-22. More than 7.14 crore income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 have been filed on the new e-filing portal.

Mumbai is the leading city in India with a tax collection of Rs 4.4 lakh crore. It is followed by Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmadabad.