Here are some fun facts about International Day of Light

Light is really important in our life. On the most fundamental level, light is responsible for the origin of life itself via photosynthesis. Light research has resulted in promising alternative energy sources, crucial medical improvements in diagnostics and therapies, high-speed internet, and numerous other discoveries that have altered civilization and shaped our view of the universe.

These technologies arose from centuries of fundamental research into the properties of light, beginning with Ibn Al-seminal Haytham’s work, Kitab al-Manazir (Book of Optics), published in 1015, and continuing through Einstein’s work at the turn of the twentieth century, which changed the way we think about time and light.

The International Day of Light recognises the importance of light in science, culture and art, education, and sustainable development, as well as in disciplines such as medical, communications, and energy.

The event will allow people from all walks of life to take part in activities that highlight how science, technology, art, and culture can help UNESCO achieve its goals of establishing peaceful societies.

Every year on May 16, the International Day of Light commemorates the anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful operation of the laser in 1960.

This day is a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and capitalise on its potential to promote peace and long-term development.