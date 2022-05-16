IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen enter quarter-finals

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s India’s Nikhat Zareen enter quarter-finals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. She defeated Altantsetseg by ‘5-0’. She will next face Charley Davison of England.

Earlier, four Indian boxers have already qualified for the quarter-finals. 2022 Strandja Memorial Gold medalist Nitu will take on Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan, while Manisha will face a tough challenge from Youth World bronze medallist Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia. Tokyo Olympian and two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani will face Australia’s Jessica Bagley and e Nandini will face Morocco’s Khadija Mardi in the quarter-finals.

Indian boxers have won 36 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 previous editions of the tournament, which is the third-highest after Russia with 60 and China with 50.