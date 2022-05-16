IGL hikes CNG price again

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) again. CNG price was hiked by 2 per kg. This is the 12th increase in rates since March 7. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 73.61 per kg.

In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 17.6 per kg during this period. This includes a Rs 7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone. In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60%.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.