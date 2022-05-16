Kerala records lowest inflation rate in India; Bengal reports highest

Kochi: Kerala has recorded the lowest inflation rate in the country, according to the latest all-India year-on-year inflation rates for April 2022. The data was published by the Price Statistics Division of the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Kerala’s rate stands at 5.08%. Tamil Nadu reported the second-lowest inflation (5.37%). West Bengal (9.12%), Madhya Pradesh (9.1%) and Telangana (9.02%). The national average is 7.79%. Year-on-year inflation is the rate of increase in the price index between two time periods. Rates in the year of 2012 were taken as the base for the calculation. The rates were compared with that of April 2021.

Kerala also bucked the national trend of higher inflation in rural areas compared to the urban. Inflation in rural Kerala is 4.82% while the rate in urban areas is 5.61%. Nationally, the rates are 8.38% and 7.09%, respectively.

Oils and fats reported 17.28% inflation compared to March 2022. Vegetables (15.41%), transport and communication (10.91%), fuel and light (10.8%), personal care and effects (8.62%) and food and beverages (8.1%) witnessed high price hike. Egg is the only good/service that saw zero price hike.