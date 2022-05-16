Health & FitnessLife Style

Know the common mistakes that people do in bed

May 16, 2022, 10:27 pm IST

Several people make mistakes during sex. These mistakes will ruin their sex life. Sexual problems begin to dwindle a couple’s life when these mistakes overpower the sensuality and pleasure during sex.

Here are some common mistakes that people make during sex:

Also Read: Know the correct way to keep your penis clean 

Hurrying: Hurrying to reach orgasm is one of the biggest mistakes that people make during sex. It should not be your goal. Take it slow and take your time exploring your partner’s body. Focus on what your partner is making you feel. Do not  rush for an orgasm.

Do not look for time: Never loom for the time during sex Do not  have the mentality that you will have sex with your partner only for 10 or 15 minutes. Scheduling your sex can be one of the worst mistakes you can do in bed.

Tags
shortlink
May 16, 2022, 10:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button