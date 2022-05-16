Kumki elephant of Nandankanan dies at Chandaka Sanctuary in Odisha

On Monday, Nandankanan Zoological Park’s (NZP) male kumki elephant, ‘Nanda’ died in the Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Nanda, who had been ailing for a few days, died in the early hours of today. According to a forest official, the specific cause of death can be determined following an autopsy.

The animal first showed signs of disease on May 14. As per sources, it was treated the following day by a team of professionals from OUAT.

Nandankanan Zoological Park’s trained kumki elephant, ‘Nanda’ was born in 1987. In October 2010, the elephant was relocated from Nandankanan to Godibadi in Chandaka, where it was taught to combat the threat of stray elephants. Nanda murdered a mahout named Radha Raman Singh on November 28, 1997.