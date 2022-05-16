Neighbourhood First: PM Modi arrives in Lumbini on Buddha Purnima day

Lumbini: In furtherance of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal’s Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. He was received by Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at Lumbini.

‘Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini’, PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi is paying an official visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of the Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal. This is Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. At Lumbini, Prime Minister visited the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offer prayers at Mahamayadevi Temple in Lumbini, Nepal (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EAfgQ2cAz2 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Separately, Prime Minister will participate in the ‘Shilanyas’ ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. Both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries. In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again to continue to expand India-Nepal cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity. ‘Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship’, he added.