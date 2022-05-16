‘PURE-EVIL’; ‘Racist’ Buffalo shooter targeted African- American neighborhood; Report

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old ‘racist’ shooter who killed ten people in a Buffalo grocery store, purposely chose a largely African American neighborhood. According to Joseph Gramaglia, the police commissioner for the US city in western New York, Genrdon traveled more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) from his hometown of Conklin to carry out the assault, indicating that it was preplanned.

During the attack on the Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on Twitch, he was armed with an AR-15 assault weapon and was wearing heavy body armor. According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Genrdon conducted a ‘reconnaissance’ of the local neighborhood and arrived a day early with the purpose of killing as many Black people as possible. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled the mass shooting as a ‘hate crime’.

Gramaglia described Genrdon as ‘pure evil’ and said he had been arraigned on a single allegation of first-degree murder and was being detained without bail. US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims of the Buffalo massacre and said he is receiving constant updates on the tragedy.

‘As they do so, we must all work together to confront the hatred that continues to taint America’s soul. Our hearts are heavy once more, but we must never falter in our commitment’, he stated After making threats at his high school, Genrdon was taken to a hospital for a mental health assessment but was subsequently discharged. Authorities claimed Genrdon had been suspected of posting a racist manifesto on the internet before carrying out the ‘violent extremist’ attack.