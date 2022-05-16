Significant ‘IQ differences’ between twins raised in different countries; Report

A recent study found that identical twins raised in different nations had a considerable variation in intelligence. A set of monozygotic twins born in South Korea were separated, and one was adopted by a family in the United States. They were eventually reunited, and scientists took advantage of the chance to examine these twins raised in various homes and cultures.

The findings were published in the scholarly journal Personality and Individual Differences. According to Psypost, the twins reared in South Korea performed higher in perceptual reasoning and processing speed, with a total IQ difference of 16 points. The South Korean twin grew up in a stable family environment where she had much more independence. The American twin was raised in a religious family with a history of turmoil.

While the American twin had more individualistic beliefs, the South Korean twin had a more collectivist viewpoint. According to the study, ‘the twins’ general IQ and nonverbal reasoning scores revealed some significant variations. The addition of these instances to the psychological literature improves knowledge of genetic, cultural, and environmental impacts on human development. The researchers identified similarities in personality, self-esteem, mental health, work satisfaction, and medical life history, which is consistent with the genetic effect discovered in the Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart and related investigations.

Nancy L. Segal, a professor and director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University, Fullerton, told Psypost that the study was a fantastic approach to disentangle the impacts of genes and environment on human traits. Researchers also noted that the US twin experienced three concussions as a child and that they are unsure if they had any influence on the person’s IQ. Twins born in South Korea in 1974 were separated after becoming separated in a market. They were reunited in 2020 after finding the DNA of the US twin.