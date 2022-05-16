These tips will increase your sexual confidence

According to experts, body image and sex have a direct relationship. People, who respect, accept, and feel good about their bodies are more likely to say they have good sex. According to a study published in Psychology of Women Quarterly, positive body image is linked to better sexual functioning. As per a study, around 10-30% of men are dissatisfied with their bodies and 69% of male adolescents were dissatisfied with their body weight particularly.

Here are some ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex.

Admire what you have got: You have to admire yourself. The more you are in tune with your body, the more you will be able to express yourself in front of your partner.

Also Read; Men hate these sex positions

Be realistic: Never be a critical and be realistic. Not everyone has six packs abs. First you must know on thing that, judging your body is not what your partner is doing, it’s what you’re doing.

Explore what you like: Never rush into sex. Take your time with every step that you take with your partner. If you’re starting with foreplay, try to identify what arouses you. When you realize your preferences during sex, you will get even more confident.

Talk with your partner: Communication has a major role in relationships. You have to communicate your desires to your partner and even let them know what you don’t like during sex.

Get yourself in the mood: To know what gets you in a sexy mood, you will first need to introspect and understand what turns you on.

You must be aware of the fact that fitness doesn’t come in one shape or size and definitely shouldn’t be affecting your sexual confidence.