Washington subway system to remove some trains and operators temporarily

The Washington-area subway system announced Sunday that over half of the system’s 500 rail operators have lost their recertification and would be removed from operation, causing some train delays.

The Metro, which covers the District of Columbia as well as parts of Virginia and Maryland, will suspend service for 72 train operators who failed to comply by May 2021. As a result, Green and Yellow line service will be reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes for a limited time.

According to the Metro, ‘Extra trains may not be available to relieve crowding, support special events, or replace out-of-service trains. The impact on service is likely to last through the end of May.’

Following inspections after a train derailment, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered the subway system to remove nearly 60% of its rail cars in October. The system has been operating on a limited timetable while it works to restore the use of those train cars and add others.

In a statement issued Sunday, Washington subway board Chair Paul Smedberg said the board learned from the safety commission on Thursday that nearly half of all rail operators had lagging recertifications, which he called unacceptable and exceedingly regrettable.

‘Provide a complete accounting of how and why this occurred,’ the board instructed management.

The Metro estimates that the process of recertifying rail operators will take two to three months.

The subway system is experiencing increased usage. The Metro reported earlier this month that rail ridership in March was up 126 percent year over year, but still barely one-third of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays because many people still work from home.

The Metro’s safety department is conducting a separate examination of more than 2,500 bus operators’ refresher training, which follows a distinct procedure.