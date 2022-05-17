Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make his acting debut soon: Report

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is expected to make his acting debut shortly. According to reports, Shikhar is preparing to make his acting debut in a popular film for which he had already completed filming.

Sources stated that Shikhar always had high regard for performers and he was delighted to be offered this project. The producers believed Shikhar was a good fit for the role and approached him a few months ago. He will also be playing a full-length part rather than a cameo.

As per the source, his role is crucial in the film, which is set to be released later this year.

In October last year, the cricketer was sighted on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s next film ‘Ram Setu’ which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This sparked speculation that the cricketer will appear in the film. However, Shikhar will not be making his debut with ‘Ram Setu’.