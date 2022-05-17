Drinking water issues in Delhi worsens as Yamuna almost dries up

According to officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has decreased further as the Yamuna has ‘almost dried up,’ worsening drinking water problems in various areas of Delhi. A DJB spokesman said that, water flow from these plants has reduced by up to 40%.

‘The Yamuna has almost dried up. The water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 669.40 feet, the lowest this year so far. Consequently, the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has further dropped to 60-70 percent,’ the official said. On Saturday, the Wazirabad pond level was 670.40 feet, lower below the average level of 674.50 feet.

On July 11 of last year, the pond level had dropped to 667 feet, prompting the DJB to seek the Supreme Court to order directing Haryana to discharge more water into the Yamuna. In the last fortnight, the DJB has written to the Haryana Irrigation Department three times, on May 12, May 3, and April 30. Haryana provides 610 million gallons of water per day to Delhi via two canals, the CLC and DSB, as well as the Yamuna.