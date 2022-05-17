Efforts on rescue of two workers still trapped under boulder in Tirunelveli quarry accident.

Rescue attempts are underway two days after an accident in a stone quarry in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, trapped two more workers behind a boulder that rolled down into the quarry pit on Saturday night. Rescue crews found the body of the fourth worker, Murugan, after 47 hours.

The rescue mission is involving around 30 NDRF personnel and has had to be halted several times due to unstable terrain and rock slides. Six men were first trapped in the 300-foot-deep quarry when a huge boulder crashed on top of them. Murugan and Vijay were rescued alive but with injuries.

Although Selvan, a heavy truck operator, was rescued, he died on his way to the hospital on Monday. Sankaralingam, the quarry’s licence holder, has been arrested. A special team has also been formed to arrest the owner, Chamber Selvaraj. MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, has promised Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of the two people who have been rescued.