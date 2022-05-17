Fight over Hanuman idol; Sec 144 imposed in MP’s Neemuch

After a dispute between two parties over the installation of a Hanuman idol, Section 144 was imposed in the Neemuch City police station area in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. A group of men allegedly placed a Hanuman statue in a dargah in the Old Court area, which sparked the conflict. This resulted in a fight and stone-pelting. To get the crowd under control, police had to use tear gas.

The incident resulted in the damage of three bikes. There were no injuries recorded. Soon after, Neha Meena, Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, issued a prohibitory order prohibiting any march, dharna, or gathering without prior permission. Without permission, no one or organisation can host an event. It is also forbidden to use loudspeakers without permission.