Heavy rainfall hits kerala, orange alert in 4 districts

A strong westerly wind flow from the Arabian Sea to the South Peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels brought heavy rainfall and thundershowers to several districts of Kerala. More rain is predicted in Kerala and Lakshadweep in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains are expected in four districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, according to the weather service. The rest of the districts are on yellow alert. Fishermen off the coast of Kerala have been told not to go into the sea. A flood warning has also been issued for the southern state’s coastal and hilly areas.

According to ANI, heavy rains disrupted life in Kottayam, causing rivers to overflow, electric lines to be damaged, and crop yields to be destroyed. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George chaired over a meeting with the state’s health department to discuss monsoon preparations. In all districts, the Chief Secretary asked the district collectors to take precautionary steps.