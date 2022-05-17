J&K delimitation move: India rejects ‘farcical resolution’ passed by Pak national assembly

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Ministry lashed out with sharp remarks to a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry said that Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India.

‘We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation’, the government said in a statement.