Kannada actress dies while undergoing fat removal surgery ; Parents allege negligence from doctors

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old Kannada small screen actress died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Chetana Raj of Abbigere in Bengaluru. The parents, who were unaware about their daughter’s surgery, have now alleged negligence on the part of surgeons and claimed that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment. However, the hospital authorities are maintaining that the death occurred afer water got deposited in her lungs during surgery.

G ovinda Raj, father of Chetana Raj, explained that his daughter was admitted to the hospital at 8.30 am on Monday. By the time they got to know about it, the surgery had already started. According to him, she started facing breathing issues by the evening after her lungs got filled with water or fat content. There were also no proper facilities in the ICU, he alleged. Her father added that Chetana went ahead with the surgery though the family had opposed her decision. ‘My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment’, he claimed.

He added that his daughter was hale and hearty. ‘She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery. I will initiate legal action against hospital authorities’, he said. Chethana Raj had acted in popular serials ‘Geetha’, ‘Doresaani’, ‘Olavina Nildana’. She had also acted in ‘Havayaami’, a Kannada movie.