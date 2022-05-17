‘Murder plot’; Phones containing videos naming conspirators have been stolen; Pak PM’s aide

After Pakistan’s top governing party leader, Maryam Nawaz, sought proof of the alleged ‘assassination plan’, an aide to Imran Khan said that his two smartphones, which held video recordings and the identities of all persons allegedly trying to kill him, had been seized.

On Saturday, Khan said that a ‘conspiracy’ to kill him was being plotted in Pakistan and abroad, and he threatened that if anything happened to him, the culprits would be unmasked via a video message he just produced and put in a secure place. ‘ On the one side, Imran Khan was provided no protection, and on the other hand, two of his phones were snatched,’ PTI politician and former special assistant to the now-former premier Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

Gill, on the other hand, stated, without identifying anyone, ‘You’re absolutely befuddled. His video statement was not located on these phones’. The incident happened at the Sialkot airport on Saturday, after the cricketer-turned-politician went for a rally in the city, according to Gill. Khan, who was dismissed by the opposition in a no-confidence vote last month, told attendees at the event that ‘conspiracies’ were being planned against him both inside and outside the nation.

The PTI’s leader, Imran Khan, has accused the US of orchestrating his demise in collaboration with Pakistan’s opposition. Both the US and the opposition have regularly refuted the allegations. Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, took over as Prime Minister of Pakistan after Khan.