Netflix announces digital premiere of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersy; Release date announced

Netflix has announced the digital release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’ on May 20. A Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name was theatrically released on April 22 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix India shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page. ‘If you see us tearing up, it’s because we just watched Jersey and we can’t wait for you to catch it too. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY’, the tweet read.

‘Jersey’ essays the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian men’s cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the 2019 original film starring Nani, helmed the Hindi adaptation as well. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movieis presented by Allu Arvind and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.