Owaisi says, Pained by Gyanvapi masjid survey, 1991 SC verdict being ignored

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the AIMIM, said on Monday that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, where a court-ordered videography study has been finished, will not suffer the same fate as the Babri Masjid, which was demolished in December 1992.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said he would keep speaking out on the Gyanvapi masjid issue, which he described as an attempt to weaken the Constitution, because he was not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At a rally in Vadgam, Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the end of the year, Owaisi denied allegations that the AIMIM’s candidates will hinder the opposition Congress’ chances of winning the elections in the BJP-ruled state. People question him for speaking out about the Gyanvapi mosque, according to the head of the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

‘I will speak because I have not sold my ‘jameer’ (conscience), nor will I ever do so. I speak because I am only scared of Allah and not any Modi or Yogi. I speak because the Constitution that was framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar gives me the freedom of expression,’ he said.