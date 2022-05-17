Secure ‘Shivling area’, allows Muslims to continue Namaz: SC orders in Gyanvapi case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi- Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found in the survey.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha, while hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, ordered that Muslims can continue offering ‘namaz’ there without any impediment. The Supreme Court told the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that if the ‘Shivling’ was found, the area should be protected, but without impeding Muslims from coming to the mosque for namaz.

The top court, however, refused to stay the further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi who is hearing the lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque. It issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.

The Gyanvapi mosque stands next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. Five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other ‘visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex’. The site is currently open for prayers once a year. The Varanasi Civil Court ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed court commissioners for the task.