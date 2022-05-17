DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSofficials and personalsPoliticsCrime

Sources says CBI searches P Chidambaram’s residences linked to son Karti.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s homes and offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

 

Sources said that, searches are being done at around seven of the former Union Minister’s properties in these cities in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram. According to sources, a new case has been filed against Karti Chidambaram for alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014.

