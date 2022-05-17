Why Are Tyres Always Black in Color? Get The Reason Here…

When it comes to buying a car, one of the most often asked questions is, ‘Which colour should we get?’ When we buy a tyre, however, there is no such question. While there are a hundred other aspects to consider when choosing a tyre, whether offline or online, the colour of our tyre is not one of them. They are only available in one colour: black.

Have you ever wondered why your car’s tyres are usually black? Allow us to explain why. Many people are unaware that tyres were formerly manufactured in their original white colour around 125 years ago. The rubber used to create tyres is milky white. So, how did we come to have black tyres? The original material is not strong enough to hold the weight of a car or perform adequately on the roads.

As a result, it requires a stabilising element to increase its strength and lifespan. Carbon black, a stabilising component, is added to the milky white substance. The addition of carbon black to the material causes the tyre to turn entirely black. Carbon black increases the tire’s durability and strength. Carbon black conducts heat away from all parts of the vehicle.

That is why, even when the road is blistering hot and there is friction creating heat, tyres do not melt and stay hard. Not only that, but carbon black protects tyres from the damaging effects of ozone and UV rays. Tyres are one of the most important parts of a vehicle since they are the only ones that link it to the road surface. As a result, it is critical to ensure that the tyre is long-lasting and trustworthy, and the carbon black component is necessary to accomplish that goal.