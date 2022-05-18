Air carrier announces discounted air tickets for India-Vietnam flights

Mumbai: Air carrier based in Vietnam, Vietjet launched an exclusive promotion for India-Vietnam flights. The discounted air tickets will be available for six routes from India to Vietnam.

This special fare tickets to Vietnam are available for booking from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm daily until May 23, 2022. The discounts are applied for all international flights to Vietnam within August 15 and December 31, 2022. Passengers can book tickets on Vietjet official website, Vietjet Air mobile app and Facebook page.

Also Read; New mountain bikes series for kids launched in India

Vietjet has recently resumed flights connecting New Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The airline will also operate services from Mumbai to Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City next month with three flights per week and four flights per week respectively. In September, the New Delhi – Phu Quoc service will launch with three flights per week while Mumbai – Phu Quoc route serves four flights per week.