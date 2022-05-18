Border dispute: China building a massive bridge near India’s border; Report

Recent satellite photographs have surfaced, revealing China’s growing infrastructure work along the Indian border near the northern Ladakh area. The photograph shows China’s People’s Liberation Army building a large bridge to transport heavy vehicles near Pangong Tso Lake, a 135-kilometer-long landlocked lake that is partially in Ladakh and partly in Tibet and has seen confrontations between India and China since May 2020.

This is China’s second bridge over the land it controls at Pangong Tso. According to the report, it can transport armored columns. According to the article, the first bridge, which began building in late 2021 and is expected to be completed in April, will serve as a service bridge for the second.

China is working on the first bridge to place cranes and convey other building supplies, citing defense sources. The new bridge is immediately adjacent to the old one. This new bridge is substantially larger and broader than the previous one. According to the source, China began building the new bridge three weeks ago.

The goal of building these bridges is to send their heavy armored vehicles close to the Indian border and have numerous ways to fight any future actions by Indian forces on the southern banks of the Pangong Tso. This comes as the standoff in Ladakh between India and China approaches its third year.

In May 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the border, which included the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region. According to reports, the fight began when Chinese soldiers protested against Indian road work in the Galwan Valley. Both sides were injured in the brawl. While the Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, the Chinese side is said to have lost well over 40 personnel, which Beijing has not publicly recognized.