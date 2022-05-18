Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the forex market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures were down by Rs 279 or 0.56% to Rs 49,894 per 10 gram. Silver July futures were trading at Rs 60,623 per kg, down by Rs 533 or 0.87%.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 36,880, lower by Rs 560 per 8 gram. Price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs 880 in last 6 days. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4610 , down by Rs 70.

In the international market, gold prices edged higher as a weakening dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for investors holding other currencies. Price of spot gold was up by 0.1% at $ 1,816.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped by 0.2% to $ 1,814.50.