Delhi sought BJP-run civic agencies to give report on demolition in Jahangirpuri

The Delhi government has requested a report on demolition drives carried out in the city since April 1 from three BJP-run municipal corporations. The development comes days after the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party clashed over an anti-encroachment push in various parts of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, had said that the anti-encroachment effort will evict 63 lakh people, and that if it continues, it will be the ‘biggest destruction’ in Independent India. ‘Delhi has not developed as a planned city. More than 80 per cent of Delhi can be called illegal and encroached upon. Does that mean you will destroy 80 per cent of Delhi?’ he asked.

He also questioned the civic bodies’ moral, constitutional, and legal authority to begin such a large-scale push near the conclusion of their tenure. Mr Kejriwal told Aam Aadmi Party MLAs earlier this week that they should be prepared to go to jail if they oppose the anti-encroachment drive.

‘They are reaching colonies with bulldozers and razing any shop and house. Even if people show them papers to prove that the structure is not illegal, they do not check them,’ he said.