Gulf country announces new working hours

Muscat: Ministries in Oman have announced new working hours. The working hours have been rescheduled from 7.30 am to 4:30 pm. ,Oman government announced that the new flexible work timings will ensure that customer service departments remain open for a longer time and enable faster processing of work.

As per the new working time, all government sector employees in organizations governed by the Civil Service Law must put in seven hours of work, any time between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm.

All service delivery outlets of Ministry of Labour will be available to receive and serve customers from 7:30 am to 3 pm. The electronic services will continue to remain accessible round-the-clock. The customer services in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning will receive customers from 8 am to 3 pm.