IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen enter semi-finals

May 18, 2022, 09:53 pm IST

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen entered the semi-finals of  IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Turkey.

Nikhat Zareen beat England’s Charley Davidson by  ‘5-0’ in the Quarterfinals. She will now face  Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals. Manisha defeated Monkhor of  by ‘ 4-1’. She will face Italy’s Irma Testa. Parveen defeated  Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan by ‘5-0’. Parveen will face   Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, India’s  Nitu, Pooja Rani, Anamika and Jasmine lost  in the quarter-finals.  Semi-final matches will take place today while the finals will be played on Thursday and Friday.

 

