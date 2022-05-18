IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen enter semi-finals

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen entered the semi-finals of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Turkey.

Nikhat Zareen beat England’s Charley Davidson by ‘5-0’ in the Quarterfinals. She will now face Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals. Manisha defeated Monkhor of by ‘ 4-1’. She will face Italy’s Irma Testa. Parveen defeated Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan by ‘5-0’. Parveen will face Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, India’s Nitu, Pooja Rani, Anamika and Jasmine lost in the quarter-finals. Semi-final matches will take place today while the finals will be played on Thursday and Friday.