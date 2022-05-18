IndiGo announces discounted flight tickets on this route

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo announced a new offer for passengers. The largest airline in the country announced that it is offering return airfare on the India to Turkey flights at Rs 34,999.

The air carrier currently operates daily direct flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport to Istanbul International Airport. Apart from Delhi, IndiGo is also offering connecting flights from 8 other Indian cities to Turkey, including Mumbai, Chennai, among others, with one way fare starting at Rs 21,546.

IndiGo started operating direct flights to Turkey from March 20, 2019. Turkey was the 16th international destination of the air carrier. IndiGo has deployed its Airbus A321 plane for the service. IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.