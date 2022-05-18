IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders to face Lucknow Super Giants: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7.30 pm.

With 7 losses and 6 wins, KKR are placed at the 6th spot in the points table with 12 points. To enter the knockout stage, they have to win the match with a big margin. LSG is in the 3rd position in the points table with 16 points. They won 8 matches and lost 5.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith/Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis/Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan