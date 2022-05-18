Israel provides helmets and vests to civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had provided 2,000 helmets and 500 safety vests to emergency and civilian organisations in Ukraine.

Last month, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that he would sanction the delivery of helmets and vests, marking a shift in Israel’s stance on the issue. It comes after Ukraine requested the supplies.

Israel, a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia dispute, has criticised Russia’s incursion but has limited its response to humanitarian aid. It has been leery of straining ties with Moscow, which acts as a middleman in Syria, where Israel coordinates strikes against Iranian forces.

Ukraine has already expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s failure to offer defensive aid to Ukraine.