KEAM 2022 exam postponed, Read on to know revised date, further details

Thiruvananthapuram: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 exam. KEAM 2022 will now be conducted on July 4, the paper was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. The exam date has been postponed after considering the rescheduling of JEE, IISER, and NATA exams.

The CEE will release the KEAM 2022 admit card on June 10. The KEAM admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the KEAM 2022 hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their application number and password. Moreover, the CEE requested the General Education Department to declare a holiday for the schools on July 4. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists of KEAM are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50% from plus two (Class 12) board exams and 50% from the entrance exam results.