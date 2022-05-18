Lawyers’ strike; No hearing for Gyanvapi Mosque case in Varanasi court today

The hearing on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi court has been postponed for the day due to a lawyers’ strike. The court will announce fresh hearing dates soon. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court and a court in Varanasi provided important decisions in the case. The Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex, where a ‘shivling’ was allegedly found.

The hearing on the Gyanvapi Mosque matter has been postponed for the day. This must be done without affecting Muslims’ right to pray at the mosque. The highest court effectively stayed the Varanasi court’s May 16 order to shut the area and prohibit people from entering. The civil court in Varanasi, on the other hand, has not been stayed.

The Supreme Court’s hearing has been adjourned until Thursday. The Varanasi court extended the time for the team tasked with conducting a videography survey of the disputed complex by two days. One of the commissioners appointed to conduct the survey was also removed by the court. Following allegations that he had used a personal cameraman to leak information to the media, Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra was charged with ‘irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties.’