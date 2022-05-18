More than 180 lakh tonnes of wheat procured in this season

New Delhi: The union ministry of consumers affairs, food and public distribution has updated that till now more than 180 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured from 5 states in the Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23. Wheat have been procured from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

More than 16.99 lakh farmers were benefitted from the Minimum Support Price value (MSP). Around 36,412 crore rupees has been given as MSP.

Earlier the ministry had relaxed the quality norms to procure wheat from Punjab and Haryana. The ministry has decided to allow the Food Corporation of India to procure wheat in Punjab and Haryana including the Union Territory of Chandigarh for central pool by relaxing the fair average quality (FAQ) norms of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18% without any value cut.

The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22. Over 777 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy have been procured so far in the country. More than 1.11 crore farmers have been benefited with Minimum Support Price. Around 1 lakh 52 thousand crore rupees has been given as MSP.