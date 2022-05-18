Realme launches Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G in the Indian markets. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 23,999 for 8GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) on May 26. Realme Narzo 50 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB model and Rs. 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB option at. It will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on May 24.Both the phones are available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It also packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 5G runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a dual rear camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.