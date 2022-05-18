RTA launches 4 intercity bus services in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched 4 intercity bus services. The service will begin from May 19.

The 4 intercity bus routes to be resumed from Dubai are: E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi, E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain, E315 from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh, Sharjah, and E700 from Etihad Bus Station to Fujairah.

A new bus service from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station will also be launched on May 19. The metro link bus named F38 will pass through several districts till Dubai Sports City. It will start at 6am and will run until 12:30am (of the following day), at a frequency of 20 minutes. Route 50 and Route N30will be extended until International City Bus Station.