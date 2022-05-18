Shortage of low-priced liquor: Illicit liquor sale likely to increase in Kerala : Report

Thiruvananthapuram: As the government is mulling price hike of Indian-made foreign liquor, the intelligence wing alerted that the sale of illicit liquor will increase in the state. The price hike of Indian-made foreign liquor will be further delayed. The decision may come only after the Thrikkakara byelections.

The liquor companies are seeking a 25% hike in the prices after the spirit price went up exponentially. Reportedly, liquor prices will be hiked by Rs 20 per half a litre. The government has also received the intelligence report that the sale of illicit liquor will increase in the state if there is a shortage of low-priced alcohol.

Rate of spirit, which marked Rs 56 last November now stands at Rs 70. The government is also seeking out the possibility of slashing the tax to avoid the price hike. Many companies have limited the sales of low-priced liquor.