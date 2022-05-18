Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on 17-day hunger strike at Tihar jail to see wife more frequently.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also known as “Conman,” has been on a hunger strike in Delhi prisons for 17 days, demanding more meetings with his wife, who is held in cell number 6.

He went without meals from April 23 to May 2 and May 4 to 12, according to a senior jail official, and had to be put on IV fluid/glucose (intra-venous) in the jail dispensary. According to the official, he has been sentenced to jail for his conduct.

‘His demand was to arrange meeting with his wife who is lodged in jail number 6 of Tihar. He has already been allowed inter-jail mulaqat (meet) with his wife twice a month i.e. on the first and third Saturday of every month, as allowed to other inmates. He wanted extra mulaqat in addition to these, which was not allowed,’ explained the official.

After the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police filed a FIR alleging Chandrashekhar of cheating and extorting money from several people, including Religare Enterprises’ former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, Chandrashekhar was arrested.