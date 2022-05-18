DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Thailand Open Badminton: India’s Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha enter main draw

May 18, 2022, 10:05 pm IST

Bagkok: In badminton, India’s Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha entered the women’s singles main draw after winning their respective qualifiers in the Thailand Open badminton tournament.

Malvika defeated compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya by ‘21-18, 21-8’. The world No. 57 Indian will face the world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine in the first round. Chaliha  defeated USA’s Jennie Gai by ‘ 21-16, 21-18’ in 27 minutes. She will face world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men’s singles second round by defeating  Brice Leverdez of France  by ‘18-21, 21-10, 21-16’ in 49 minutes. He will next face  Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal,  HS Prannoy, and B Sai Praneeth will be in action from today. However, Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out from the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Michelle Li of Canada in the first round. The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also suffered a first round exit, losing to the eighth-seeded Japanese duo of Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo.

