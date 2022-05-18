Thailand Open Badminton: India’s Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha enter main draw

Bagkok: In badminton, India’s Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha entered the women’s singles main draw after winning their respective qualifiers in the Thailand Open badminton tournament.

Malvika defeated compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya by ‘21-18, 21-8’. The world No. 57 Indian will face the world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine in the first round. Chaliha defeated USA’s Jennie Gai by ‘ 21-16, 21-18’ in 27 minutes. She will face world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men’s singles second round by defeating Brice Leverdez of France by ‘18-21, 21-10, 21-16’ in 49 minutes. He will next face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, and B Sai Praneeth will be in action from today. However, Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out from the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Michelle Li of Canada in the first round. The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also suffered a first round exit, losing to the eighth-seeded Japanese duo of Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo.