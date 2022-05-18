‘The Archies Movie’: See who will portray what role, from Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the comic book series of the same name, depicts the lives of four friends: Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will star in the film, which will be released exclusively on Netflix.

In the meanwhile, there has been no formal confirmation of ‘who will play what’ in the film. According to certain media sources, Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, while Agastya Nanda will play the main character, Archie Andrews.

Check out who will be playing certain roles in the film:

1. The Archies; On May 14, the first poster and teaser for Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies were revealed.

2. Suhana Khan; The role of Veronica Lodge will be played by who will begin her acting career with The Archies.

3. Agastya Nanda; The role of Archie Andrews will be played by Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

4. Mihir Ahuja; Mihir Ahuja, noted for his appearances in the TV shows Bard of Blood and Mission Over Mars, will play the role of Jughead Jones.

5. Dot; Dot might portray Midge Klump, Moose Mason’s long-term sweetheart. She is best known for her song Khamotion.

6. Vedang Raina; According to media rumors, Vedang Raina, who is from Mumbai, may play the role of Reggie Mantle.

7. Yuvraj Menda; Yuvraj Menda, the adorable actor from Zoya Akhtar’s film, may play the role of Dilton in The Archies.

8. Khushi Kapoor; According to media sources, Khushi Kapoor may portray Betty in Zoya Akhtar’s film.