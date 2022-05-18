Toyota suspends day shift due to water shortage in Japanese factory

A huge industrial water leak in central Japan has forced Toyota Motor Corp to halt vehicle production at one of its plants, according to a company representative.

The manufacturer will shut down two lines at Toyota Industries Corp’s (6201.T) Nagakusa facility on Thursday, reducing the number of vehicles produced by roughly 600, according to a spokeswoman. The RAV4 sports utility vehicle is one of the models produced by the firm (SUV).

The night shift will be decided on Thursday, according to the spokeswoman.

According to the spokeswoman, the halt was prompted by a water shortage at a separate car parts manufacturer.

Over 130 enterprises were impacted, many of them were in the auto industry.

To deal with the shutdown, a Toyota representative claimed the business was using well water at its operations. Water supply has been interrupted at two reactors, according to JERA, Japan’s largest power generator.