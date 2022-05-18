UAE jobs: Emirates kicks off ‘6-week recruitment campaign’!

Emirates is presently recruiting from 30 places across the world till June 2022. Emirates’ personnel will fly from Australia to the United Kingdom on their newest mission. They will also go to a number of European cities, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis, and Bahrain.

‘There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anybody interested in a flying career, and we’ve had an incredible interest since we launched our recruiting drive for cabin crew in November,’ said Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources.

‘While parts of the application process are done online, we always make an attempt to meet potential prospects in person whenever possible, which is why our Talent Acquisition team is performing a whirlwind 30-city trip to assess prospective candidates over the next 6 weeks’, he added.

All Emirates crew members are stationed in Dubai and get company-provided housing, a tax-free income, and other benefits. Those interested in the Emirates cabin crew position may learn more about it and apply online at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/